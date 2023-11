The White House said on Tuesday that Iran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

Because Iran showed its Ababil and Fateh-110 missiles to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit in September, "we are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine," a spokesman for the National Security Council said, The Wall Street Journal reports.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia and take appropriate action as needed.