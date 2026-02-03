Iran's President Seeks 'Fair and Equitable' Talks as US Shoots Down Drone

Iran's president said Tuesday he instructed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the United States, the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate as tensions remain high with Washington after the Mideast country's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The announcement came as a U.S. Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching an American aircraft carrier early Tuesday. The Iranian Mission to the U.N. did not immediately comment on the incident.

The U.S. military announced the downing of the drone on Tuesday evening.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff has been planning to hold talks with Iranian officials in Turkey later this week, and the talks are still scheduled despite the drone incident.

It was the first direct acknowledgment of the talks by the White House.

“President Trump is always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango,” Leavitt said. "You need a willing partner to achieve diplomacy and that’s something that special envoy Witkoff is intent on exploring and discussing.”

The shift toward negotiations marked a major turn for reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had broadly warned Iranians for weeks that the turmoil in his country had gone beyond his control. It also signals that the president received support from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for talks that the 86-year-old cleric previously dismissed.

Turkey has been working behind the scenes to make the talks happen there later this week as U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling in the region.

A Turkish official later said the location of talks was uncertain but that Turkey was ready to support the process.

Foreign ministers from Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to attend the talks, if they happen, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have permission to speak to journalists.

But whether Iran and the U.S. can reach an agreement remains to be seen, particularly as President Donald Trump now has included Iran's nuclear program in a list of demands from Tehran in any talks.

Trump ordered the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June.

On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke by phone with his counterparts from Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait, but did not mention a possible venue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iranian state T.V. that the talks are still expected to happen in the next few days but that the details, including where it will take place, were still being discussed.

Oman, Turkey, and other regional countries have all offered to host negotiations.

U.S. Central Command said the drone “aggressively approached” the aircraft carrier on Tuesday, with “unclear intent” and it “continued to fly toward the ship despite deescalatory measures taken by U.S. forces operating in international waters.”

The Shahed-139 drone was shot down by an F-35C fighter jet from the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was sailing about 500 miles (805 kilometers) from Iran’s southern coast, Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said. The incident took place just before sunrise, he told The Associated Press.

In a separate incident later Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces harassed a merchant vessel flying the American flag and carrying an American crew, Hawkins said.

Two boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached the ship, Stena Imperative, “at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker,” Hawkins’ statement said.

The position of the incident appeared to be in Iranian territorial waters, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. Iran had warned of a naval drill by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in recent days.

The destroyer U.S.S. McFaul responded and escorted the Stena Imperative with defensive air support, the statement said, adding that the merchant vessel was now sailing safely.

Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and discussed plans for disarming Hamas ahead of possible reconstruction and the situation in Iran, Netanyahu’s office said.

Netanyahu sounded an ominous note, warning Witkoff that “Iran has repeatedly proven it cannot be trusted to meet its commitments.”

Israel demands that any agreement with Iran include removing enriched uranium from the country, stopping the enrichment of uranium, limiting the creation of ballistic missiles and ending support for Tehran’s proxies, according to an official familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“Right now, we’re talking to them, we’re talking to Iran, and if we could work something out, that’d be great," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. "And if we can’t, probably bad things would happen.”

Mike Pompeo, a hard-liner on Iran who served as CIA director and secretary of state in Trump’s first term, said it was “unimaginable that there can be a deal.”

“I think they may come away with some set of understandings,” Pompeo said at Dubai’s World Governments Summit. “But to think that there’s a long-term solution that actually provides stability and peace to this region while the ayatollah is still in power is something I pray for but find unimaginable.”

Late Monday, the pan-Arab satellite channel Al Mayadeen, which is politically allied with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, aired an interview with Ali Shamkhani, a top Khamenei adviser on security.

He suggested that if the talks happen, they will be indirect at the beginning, and move to direct talks only if a deal appears to be attainable.

Direct talks with the U.S. have for a long time been a highly charged political issue within Iran's theocracy, with reformists like Pezeshkian pushing for them and hard-liners dismissing them.

The talks would solely focus on nuclear issues, he added.

“Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, will not seek a nuclear weapon and will never stockpile nuclear weapons, but the other side must pay a price in return for this," he said.

Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency had said Iran was the only country in the world to enrich to that level that wasn't armed with the bomb.

Iran has been refusing requests by the IAEA to inspect the sites bombed in the June war.