Official: US Sending Malley to Vienna for Iran Nuclear Talks

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:37 AM EDT
Rob Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, will travel to Vienna for talks this week on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday, providing no further details.
