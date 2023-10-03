×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | israel | racist | antisemitic | nuclear weapons | joe biden | nuclear deal

Iran's Khamenei: Normalizing With Israel Is 'Betting on a Losing Horse'

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 09:16 AM EDT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that countries seeking to normalize relations with Israel "are betting on a losing horse," state media reported Tuesday.

"The definite position of the Islamic Republic is that countries that make the gamble of normalization with Israel will lose," Khamenei said. "They are betting on a losing horse."

A framework U.S.-brokered deal for forging relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be in place by early next year, the Israeli foreign minister said last month, after the three countries signaled progress in the complex negotiations.

An Israeli-Saudi normalization would dramatically redraw the Middle East by formally bringing together two major U.S. partners in the face of Iran – a foreign-policy flourish for President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in late 2024.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that countries seeking to normalize relations with Israel "are betting on a losing horse," state media reported Tuesday.
iran, israel, racist, antisemitic, nuclear weapons, joe biden, nuclear deal
128
2023-16-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 09:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved