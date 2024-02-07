Former Indiana AG: Send State National Guard to Texas

Former Indiana Attorney General and current gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill is calling for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to deploy the state's National Guard to Texas to help police the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Hill, who is running in the state's GOP gubernatorial primary, wants Indiana to join other Republican-led states that already have deployed personnel and resources to secure the border.

"Once again, Governor Holcomb is leading from behind," Hill said in a press release. "Because of [President] Joe Biden's reckless border policies, Indiana has quickly become a border state.

"With weak leadership in Indianapolis, crime is running rampant, and fentanyl is flooding our streets. It is time for Governor Holcomb to do his job, deploy the Indiana National Guard to our southern border, and do his part to protect Hoosiers from this insurgence."

The term-limited Holcomb cannot run for reelection. Newsmax reached out to his press secretary for reaction to Hill's demand.

Hill last week said he would deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border "on day one" of his administration.

"Unfortunately, Hoosiers cannot afford to wait that long," Hill said in the Wednesday press release. "We must act now to assist Texas and 15 other states who are proactively defending our borders because Washington refuses."

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott led a coalition of Republican governors who converged on the southern border Sunday alongside a conservative convoy known as "God's Army."

Abbott hosted leaders from 13 other red states in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. The gathering included a briefing on the state's efforts to enhance border security and a press conference addressing the consequences of "President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies," according to Abbott.

Abbott was joined by Govs. Holcomb, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), Brian Kemp (Georgia), Brad Little (Idaho), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Jim Pillen (Nebraska), Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Bill Lee (Tennessee), and Spencer Cox (Utah).

Hill is competing against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Eric Doden, and conservative Jamie Reitenour in the race to succeed Holcomb.

Indiana's primary is set for May 7.