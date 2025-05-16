WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: 'Radical Left Sleazebags' Are 'Playing the Ref' With Court

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 10:18 AM EDT

President Donald Trump overnight accused Democrats of "playing the ref" with the Supreme Court hours after justices heard arguments concerning whether judges can issue nationwide injunctions on birthright citizenship.

"The Radical Left SleazeBags, which has no cards remaining in its illegal bag of tricks, is, in a very coordinated manner, PLAYING THE REF with regard to the United States Supreme Court," Trump, who was returning to the United States on Friday from his sweeping trip to the Middle East, posted on his Truth Social page. "They lost the Election in a landslide, and with it, have totally lost their confidence and reason. They are stone cold CRAZY!"

He added that he hopes the high court "doesn't fall for the games they play. The people are with us in bigger numbers than ever before. They want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump followed up Friday morning with another post:

THE SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF. WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!

The president's social media pressure comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday weighed arguments over whether Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship should take effect as well as over the administration's emergency appeals of lower court orders that have kept the restrictions on hold nationwide.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court that judges have issued 40 nationwide injunctions since Trump returned to office in January.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20, the first day of his second term, to deny citizenship to children born to people in the United States illegally or temporarily, leading states, immigrants and rights groups to file lawsuits, with the lower courts blocking enforcement of the order while the legal action moved forward.

