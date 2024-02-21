Illinois GOP Slams Gov. Pritzker Over Migrant Funding

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, during his State of the State address on Wednesday, called for a budget proposal of $182 million to be directed toward the healthcare costs of illegal migrants in his state, the Center Square reported.

Framing the issue as one of a broken immigration system as opposed to an open-border policy constructed by the Biden administration, the governor said: "I will not join the chorus of people in this country or in this chamber who eagerly look to slam shut an immigration door that was once open to our ancestors."

Pritzker then blamed Republicans in the United States Senate for not agreeing to what was nominally dubbed a border bill that tied more funding to Ukraine than the border and was negotiated in secret apart from Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

"Why did every single Republican run away from something that they claimed they desperately wanted," Pritzker asked a crowd of Illinois politicians. "Because Donald Trump told them to, and they're afraid of him."

The Illinois governor also blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for transporting migrants to Chicago and other sanctuary cities.

But local conservative politicians say Pritzker is to blame for his state's migrant crisis.

"You can't literally invite people to come here with this insane sanctuary state policy and then complain that we don’t have the resources when they arrive," state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said after the governor's address.

Pritzker also outlined that part of the proposed funding would go to transitioning illegal migrants from temporary shelters to permanent housing.

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, however, said there are better uses for the state's budget.

He said that "$2.8 billion dollars of state of Illinois spending" is going to "undocumented immigrant healthcare or migrant assistance. It is a gigantic sum of money that is crowding out other spending priorities that I think are worthwhile."

Newsmax could not verify the figure but has contacted Spain for comment.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has called for a statewide moratorium on accepting migrants, citing high expenses.