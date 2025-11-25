Group Says 50,000 Back Idaho Abortion-Ban Repeal

President Donald Trump's administration and national attention are unlikely to halt a rising grassroots push in Idaho to amend the state constitution to end Idaho's strict abortion ban.

Advocates behind a proposed ballot initiative that would embed abortion rights in Idaho's constitution say they have gathered more than 50,000 signatures, just shy of the nearly 71,000 required to reach the 2026 ballot.

The development could reshape the legal landscape of abortion in a state long governed by strict pro-life laws.

Organizers with Idahoans United for Women and Families say the signature count has surpassed 50,000, putting them within striking distance of the threshold to qualify for the November 2026 general election.

"This milestone is both a celebration and a clear signal that Idahoans want their voices heard," said Executive Director Melanie Folwell.

"Every signature is a reminder that these decisions belong with patients and their doctors, not with politicians."

Under current Idaho law, nearly all abortions are banned except in cases of rape, incest, or threats to the life of the mother.

If finalized and approved by voters, the proposed constitutional amendment would override existing statutes and guarantee a right to abortion.

Constitutional amendments would "take precedence over laws passed by state legislatures," making them difficult to reverse except by another ballot measure or extended legal challenges.

Organizers plan a major signature-gathering push in the coming days, working with small businesses across Idaho to build momentum.

Backers frame their drive as restoring privacy and patient autonomy in healthcare decisions.

Critics warn that the change would dismantle pro-life protections entrenched by the state Legislature.

The development comes as similar constitutional amendments have passed in other states since the fall of Roe v. Wade, altering legal baselines for abortion.

Most abortion-related ballot measures have passed since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In 2022, Kansans rejected a proposal stating its constitution held no right to abortion, while California, Michigan, and Vermont moved to codify abortion rights.

Voters in Montana rejected a measure granting legal protections to infants who survive attempted abortions, and Kentucky voters turned down an amendment similar to Kansas'.

In 2023, Ohio approved Issue 1, adding abortion rights to its constitution.