Biden Met Chinese Energy President: Hunter Associate

Biden family associate Rob Walker in a deposition Friday testified that Joe Biden in 2017 met with the leader of a Chinese government-linked company that paid millions to his family.

Walker made the statement during the House's impeachment inquiry into Biden and came after a prepared opening statement in which he claimed the president was "never involved" in his son's business dealings.

"Today we learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, as Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million from a Chinese entity CEFC controlled. Evidence continues to reveal the Bidens sold the 'Biden Brand' to enrich the Biden family," House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement.

"The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a 'thank you' for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office. Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it. This is the type of swampy influence peddling the American people want us to end," he added.

A second source familiar with Walker's testimony told the New York Post that Joe Biden's appearance was described as innocent.

"Walker told the Committee that he believes Joe Biden briefly dropped by because Joe Biden simply wanted to lay eyes on his son who was in and out of sobriety," the second person said.

Walker had previously described the meeting, taking place at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C., to the FBI as an incident in which Biden dropped by during a lunch between his son and the CEFC associates.

The FBI interview, released earlier by the House Ways and Means Committee, did not mention Ye as a participant.

Walker's attorney, Edward McAndrew, and a representative for the Oversight Committee's top representative, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., did not immediately dispute that Walker named Ye in his Friday deposition, reports The New York Post.

Comer said the committee plans to release the full transcript of the Walker interview soon.

Walker also contended that the business activities he and Biden pursued were "well within the bounds of legitimate business activities," the source said.

Walker distributed more than $1 million to the Biden family from Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu between November 2015 and May 2017, when then-Vice President Biden was speaking out about corruption in that country.

Walker also reportedly passed along more than $1 million to Hunter Biden, as well as to James and Hallie Biden, from a CEFC affiliate, starting in March 2017.

Walker reportedly met Hunter Biden while President Bill Clinton was in office, and he worked on Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2008. His wife had also worked for Jill Biden during her husband's vice presidency under then-President Barack Obama, a source told Newsmax.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden's work with CEFC, began in 2015 when his father was in office, the source added.