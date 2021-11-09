Howard Stern Floating Presidential Run in 2024?

Radio shock jock Howard Stern on Tuesday floated a potential 2024 presidential run and suggested he would have the backing to beat former President Donald Trump.

''I think I'm going to run for president,'' Stern, 67, said on his show, the New York Daily News reported.

His co-host Robin Quivers threw her support behind his potential candidacy, saying that the Democrats would not be able to beat Trump.

''If Trump decided to run again, you have to run against him,'' she said, the News reported. ''That's my plan. That's what's going to have to happen. We can't leave it to the Democrats.''

Stern responded that while he does not have political prestige, he called it his ''civic duty'' to run against Trump.

''Who the f**k am I?'' Stern said. ''I know I'll beat his a**.''

Stern added that he had already told his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, that he is weighing a run.

''I told Beth, 'I think I'm going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump,''' Stern said.

Stern had previously said in January he did not have the energy to run for president.

''At this point in my life I'm too tired to do that kind of heavy lifting,'' Stern said, the News reported. ''We need some young, energetic people who care about their country.''