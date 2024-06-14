WATCH TV LIVE

House Approves Defense Bill with Abortion, Transgender Provision

Friday, 14 June 2024 11:51 AM EDT

The U.S. House Of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the annual defense policy bill that includes social issues, such as abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members, which threaten to derail the must-pass legislation.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will now work with the and House to form a compromise version of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

This year's House version of the bill, an annual measure that sets policy for the Department of Defense, authorizes a record $895 billion in spending, a 1% increase over last year.

