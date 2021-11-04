Border-State House Republicans Press Democrats to Remove Amnesty from Spending Bill

House Republicans from southern border states are urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to remove amnesty for illegal aliens from Democrats' massive social spending plan.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, led the effort to write Pelosi, D-Calif., and Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday about the "the largest border security crisis in history."

"BREAKING: @HouseGOP Reps from all 4 SW Border states UNANIMOUSLY urge Pelosi & Schumer to keep amnesty of their spending bill," Roy tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "'We cannot afford to create new incentives to illegal migration in the midst of this crisis.' Not a single Dem joined."

All 39 House Republicans from U.S.-Mexico border states signed the letter. Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., who promote themselves as moderate Democrats, refused to join.

"This border crisis afflicts the entire nation and all its communities, but as representatives of southern border states at the epicenter of the crisis, our communities are bearing the brunt of it," the letter reads. "We therefore urge you in the strongest possible terms to remove from the legislation any policies that will incentivize more illegal immigration, including any form of legal status, tax credits, or other benefits for illegal immigrants."

The letter says President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better Act" includes "roughly $100 billion for provisions related to immigration, including amnesty."

"This would be particularly harmful given that past amnesty efforts were coupled with enforcement, which this bill fails to address in the slightest," the GOP members wrote.

"Additionally, any provision providing for legal status to illegal immigrants to address objections offered by the Senate parliamentarian, including by expanding parole authority — building upon the roughly 30,000 paroles granted since August — will provide an outcome without much difference and will give even more reason for people from all over the world to rush our southern border."

The Republican lawmakers, adding that the bill also seeks to expand benefits to illegal immigrants, cited that the legislation eliminates the need for a Social Security number to demonstrate eligibility for child tax credits.

"Thank you @chiproytx. Every House Republican along SW border signed — all Dems refused. Now, the media must ask each of those border state Dems, including @RepCuellar, why their response to record-smashing illegal immigration is to support a border-erasing amnesty?" tweeted Stephen Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.