Speaker Johnson to Swear In Rep.-Elect Grijalva Wednesday

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 05:33 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson will swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., on Wednesday, Johnson's office said on Tuesday.

Grijalva won a special election in September to succeed her late father in Congress, but her swearing-in was delayed as Johnson kept the House of Representatives out of session since it passed a stopgap funding bill on Sept. 19, in a bid to pressure Senate Democrats to reopen the government.

The House returned to Washington on Tuesday after a 53-day break for a vote to end the government shutdown. 

