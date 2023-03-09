House Republicans Launch Probe Into Jan. 6 Panel

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., informed The Hill on Wednesday that he would be leading an investigation into the now-dissolved House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Loudermilk, who chairs the House Administration Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight, said that his panel is currently reviewing video footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The House Administration Committee has also set up a portal on its website to collect tips on the demonstration, security present, delay in National Guard support, and subsequent select committee.

"We've got to get through the documents. We need to do some interviews with people. But at some point, we will have some hearings," he stated.

"We need to give a serious, in-depth investigation into what happened that day, which the J6 committee didn't do," he continued. "We need to know, where were the security failures ... as well as what do we need to do to fix it?"

The congressman did not confirm if there would be any hearings or subpoenas aimed at members of the former select committee, telling the outlet that he hopes "they'd just come and talk."

"This is not going to be a gotcha," Loudermilk insisted. "This is getting to the truth."

The decision comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson temporary exclusive access to 41,000 hours of video angles from Jan. 6.

Carlson deduced that the footage "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress" and "demolishes" any similar accusations during a Monday segment presenting his findings.

McCarthy has defended giving Fox early access to the tapes, assuring that they would eventually be released publicly. On Wednesday, he argued that Carlson's show proved the House Jan. 6 committee failed on transparency.

"My whole role for Jan. 6 is to just bring transparency," McCarthy told Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt.

"People can make their own decisions with that. I just don't think the way the Jan. 6 committee handled it by not letting Republicans on, by picking and choosing what was shown — I let people make their own decisions," he added.