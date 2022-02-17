Hillary Clinton Met by Protesters at Speech Minimizing Durham Findings

Protesters met Hillary Clinton on Thursday as she entered the Times Square Sheraton to deliver a speech at the New York State Democratic Convention, the Daily Mail reported.

Some demonstrators gathered to protest New York state's continued COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while others threw expletives at Clinton directly amid backlash over recent allegations.

Clinton's 2016 campaign for president was put under scrutiny after the release of a Justice Department filing on Friday authored by special counsel John Durham, who is currently probing into the origins of the 2017 Robert Mueller investigation.

The filing claims the campaign had access to a technology company to infiltrate Trump Tower, and later White House servers, in order to craft a narrative of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

While delivering her speech at the convention, Clinton deflected the allegations by alluding to a recent ruling by a New York judge that Trump and two of his children must testify in the state attorney general's investigation into his business practices, the Independent reported.

"It's funny. The more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get," Clinton said. "So now his accountants have fired him, and investigations draw closer to him, and right on cue, the noise machine gets turned up, doesn't it?"

Clinton then shifted to criticizing the Republican Party's response to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

"When the Republican Party officially embraces violent insurrection as legitimate political discourse, when storming the Capitol, assaulting police officers, and trying to overturn the election are being normalized, we are in uncharted territory," Clinton proclaimed.