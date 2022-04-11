Herschel Walker to Newsmax: 'Men Shouldn't Be in Women's Sports'

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL star, told Newsmax on Monday he didn't think it was "fair" for transgender athletes to participate in female sports, as "men shouldn't be in women's sports."

"It is sad that right now we're trying to determine what is a woman," Walker, R-Ga., said on "National Report." "It's written in the Bible what's a woman ... you have two [sexes], there's a man and a woman, and that's it."

The GOP candidate further said that he doesn't "know who decided to let that happen" when it comes to transgender athletes competing in women's sports, but now, "they're threatening if you speak out against it," but "Herschel Walker is going to speak out against it."

"I didn't come to [run for] this office just to get along," Walker said. "I came to do what's right and what's right is men shouldn't be in women's sports. Right now, we continue to let this happen. Things are going to get worse … you're going to take everything away from the women? No, that's not right."

Meanwhile, recently polling showed that Walker was running slightly ahead of incumbent Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga., in the race for the Senate. Walker said he wants to let undecided voters know he represents everyone, not just Republicans.

He also said he believes that, if he runs against and defeats Warnock in November, the nation's border situation must be straightened out.

"That's going to affect the economy," he said. "That's going to affect crime. That's going to affect so many different areas, and I think that's important that we got to at least get aggressive with what's going on there."

Walker has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and at least 14 GOP senators. The candidate said that's not only because of what he's done in the past with his football career.

"I think people forgot that also built a business, so I know how to put people to work," said Walker, pointing out it's been several years since he suited up for a game. "There's so many other things that I've done … I think that's the reason they're endorsing me."

Walker also said his faith is one of the most important parts of his life, and he feels that he's been blessed.

However, he questioned Warnock and his stances on many things, considering he's a pastor.

"He believes in abortion," Walker said. "He doesn't believe in some of the things that have been written in the Bible, so I'm totally confused, that how can he be a preacher and say some of the things that he's saying right now? I think that is so sad."

He also noted that crime has increased in the state of Georgia and the United States and said he wants to know why churches aren't getting involved in stopping it.

"Right now we need warriors," he said. "We need warriors to step out there and say the right thing rather than trying to be politically correct and let people run around the streets, doing whatever they want to do."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here