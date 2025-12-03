Rep. Cuellar Eyes Reelection After Trump's Bribery Pardon

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, filed for reelection Wednesday in the 2026 cycle after President Donald Trump granted pardons to Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, wiping out federal charges tied to bribery allegations.

Trump announced the clemency orders in a statement posted online, arguing the couple was unfairly targeted by the Biden administration.

The pardons end a case that had been set for trial in April and included accusations of bribery, money laundering and conspiracy, according to court filings and news reports.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reported that Cuellar had submitted paperwork to run again as a Democrat as Texas approaches its candidate filing deadline.

CNN's Manu Raju posted, "Just asked Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar if he cut a deal with the WH or Trump to get the pardon. 'No,' he told me."

"He said he is running for reelection as a Dem, criticized the 'far left' and vowed to defeat his primary foe," Raju added.

Cuellar has denied wrongdoing. He has often split with Democrat leaders on issues including immigration and abortion while maintaining deep support in South Texas.

The Texas Tribune reports that Cuellar faces no formidable primary challenge in the race for the 28th Congressional District, where party officials and longtime allies have rallied around him even as Republicans target the seat.

"He's done very well in keeping both sides happy," Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni said. "He's done a great deal for the district."

Cuellar has represented the Laredo-based district since 2005.