WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: henry cuellar | trump | pardon | texas | house | reelection

Rep. Cuellar Eyes Reelection After Trump's Bribery Pardon

By    |   Wednesday, 03 December 2025 02:04 PM EST

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, filed for reelection Wednesday in the 2026 cycle after President Donald Trump granted pardons to Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, wiping out federal charges tied to bribery allegations.

Trump announced the clemency orders in a statement posted online, arguing the couple was unfairly targeted by the Biden administration.

The pardons end a case that had been set for trial in April and included accusations of bribery, money laundering and conspiracy, according to court filings and news reports.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reported that Cuellar had submitted paperwork to run again as a Democrat as Texas approaches its candidate filing deadline.

CNN's Manu Raju posted, "Just asked Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar if he cut a deal with the WH or Trump to get the pardon. 'No,' he told me."

"He said he is running for reelection as a Dem, criticized the 'far left' and vowed to defeat his primary foe," Raju added.

Cuellar has denied wrongdoing. He has often split with Democrat leaders on issues including immigration and abortion while maintaining deep support in South Texas.

The Texas Tribune reports that Cuellar faces no formidable primary challenge in the race for the 28th Congressional District, where party officials and longtime allies have rallied around him even as Republicans target the seat.

"He's done very well in keeping both sides happy," Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni said. "He's done a great deal for the district."

Cuellar has represented the Laredo-based district since 2005.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, filed for reelection Wednesday in the 2026 cycle after President Donald Trump granted pardons to Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, wiping out federal charges tied to bribery allegations.
henry cuellar, trump, pardon, texas, house, reelection
248
2025-04-03
Wednesday, 03 December 2025 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved