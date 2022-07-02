Harvard Poll: Trump Favored by Majority, 40 Points Over DeSantis

Need an example about media bias against former President Donald Trump? Look no further than The Hill's report on the latest Harvard-Harris poll, where its headline screams Florida GOP Gov. Ron "DeSantis Leads 2024 GOP Pack."

Yeah, if you are doing the old former President Barack Obama strategy of leading from behind.

Trump leads DeSantis by a wide, wide margin of 40 points, getting a large 56% majority of the vote among registered 2024 GOP primary voters, despite there being eight candidates, "someone else" and "unsure" as options.

DeSantis drew just 16% support, but at least he was in double digits. The full results from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll:

Trump 56%.

DeSantis 16%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence 7%.

Former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley 4%.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., 2%.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 2%.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, 1%.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 1%.

Someone else 5%.

Don't know/unsure 8%.

While it is noteworthy DeSantis is running second to Trump in early 2024 GOP primary polling, particularly "leading the pack" if Trump does not run — something emerging as highly unlikely at this point — DeSantis' lead over the pack pales in comparison to Trump's lead on all comers.

In the unlikely event Trump does not run, the poll revealed:

DeSantis 36%.

Pence 17%.

Cruz 8%.

Haley 5%.

Pompeo 3%.

Rubio 3%.

Scott 2%.

Someone else 8%.

Unsure 19%.

While DeSantis gained a poll-leading 20 points when Trump is not considered, the second-largest gainer is "unsure," which added 11 points.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis is a rare politician in America right now with more voters who like him than dislike him. And he is gaining strength in the Republican primary, positioning him to win if Trump does not run and possibly taking him on if he does run," pollster Mark Penn told The Hill.

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies, The Harris Poll and HarrisX conducted the poll June 28-29 among 1,308 registered voters. No margin of error was provided in the poll results, in the analysis, or The Hill report on the results.