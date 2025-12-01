Harvard Hires Teacher Even After He Assaulted Student

Harvard University has hired a graduate teaching fellow after he completed a court-ordered diversion class for assaulting an Israeli classmate during a 2023 "die-in" protest.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Elom Tettey-Tamaklo lists the new job on his LinkedIn profile as "advis[ing] faculty on curriculum design."

Tettey-Tamaklo was removed from his role as a freshman proctor after the protest, but faced no additional school discipline.

He was recorded accosting a first-year Israeli business school student during the October 2023 protest outside Harvard Business School.

Prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor assault and battery. A Suffolk County judge ordered him to take an anger management class and complete 80 hours of community service.

The Trump administration called on Harvard to expel him, but the university balked.

Teaching fellows assist with course sections, grading, and student support and are generally paid between $3,400 and $11,040, depending on assignment.

The positions typically go to Harvard graduate students. Tettey-Tamaklo finished his master's degree at the divinity school in May, shortly after agreeing to the diversion program.

His profile does not specify which school at Harvard employs him, and it is not known whether he is seeking a Ph.D.

Harvard and Tettey-Tamaklo did not respond to requests for comment.

His hiring has drawn attention from critics, including the Trump administration, which stated in an April letter that Harvard must expel "the students involved in the Oct. 18 assault of an Israeli Harvard Business School student."

Former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and investor Seth Klarman — prominent business school alumni — wrote that Harvard had failed to address "expressions of hate and vitriol against Jews."

Harvard removed Tettey-Tamaklo from the proctor role in November 2023 due to "student discomfort," which was the only action the university took while he remained in good standing through his criminal case.

The school also continued supporting Ibrahim Bharmal, another student charged in connection with the protest.

Harvard published a blog featuring Bharmal before his case concluded and later awarded him a $65,000 Harvard Law Review fellowship, which he is using for work at the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Los Angeles office.

The Israeli student assaulted at the protest, Yoav Segev, filed a lawsuit in July, accusing Harvard of "misleading tactics, obfuscation, and misrepresentations" that prevented him from obtaining remedies.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Harvard declined to cooperate with its investigation, delaying the cases and preventing the identification of additional perpetrators.

Harvard has sued the Trump administration to release more than $2 billion in blocked federal funding for the university over antisemitic events on campus.

The two sides are reportedly "getting close" to finalizing negotiations to restore the funding.