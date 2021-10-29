VP Harris Frames Virginia Gov Race as Having National Impact

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied for Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Friday night, emphasizing the national implications of the gubernatorial election there.

At a rally in Norfolk, Harris suggested that the race there could set the tone for what may unfold politically across the nation, Politico reported.

''Each one of you in your possession has the ability to determine, yes, who will be the next governor, but also by extension, given the importance of this Virginia election, how the country is going to move,'' Harris said.

''There is so much power in the hands of the people, including not only determining the outcome of this very, very important election but making a statement about who we are as a nation,'' she said at the get-out-the-vote event, Politico reported.

Polling has shown McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, is deadlocked with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

''The American people will always stand for the pillars of our democracy,'' Harris said, Politico reported. ''And we know as imperfect as we are, as flawed as we may be, one of the strengths of who we are as a nation is we always fight for our ideals.''

But Harris stayed away from throwing mud balls at Youngkin, and stuck with stressing the importance of the governor's role and the sway the person in that role can have on healthcare coverage, access to child care and LGBTQ rights — while repeating the phrase ''who is governor matters.''

''Electing Terry McAuliffe will matter,'' she said, Politico reported.

McAuliffe kept the argument local, telling the crowd, ''This state is going to take off like a booster rocket,'' The Virginian-Pilot reported.

''When we took office in 2014, our transportation system was a mess. We saved the port of Virginia, we did the I-64 project. ... That's the Democratic version of this Commonwealth,'' he said, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

He said his administration reduced the high tolls and fines charged on the tunnels between Norfolk and Portsmouth.

''By the time I'm through, we're going to have great jobs in every corner of the state,'' he said, vowing that Virginia would have a $15 minimum wage, paid sick leave and paid family leave by the end of his term, the news outlet reported.