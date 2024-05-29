Schwarze: I Fought ISIS Under Trump – Now, Joe Biden Protects Terror

OPINION

For over two decades, I served in the Navy SEALs and the Marine Corps, dedicating my life to ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

One of the most pivotal moments of my career was the United States’ campaign to eliminate ISIS. This brutal and pervasive threat cast a shadow over the Mideast and terrorized the rest of the world with violence and brutality.

In 2015, ISIS was at its peak, spreading fear and terror across Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

They controlled vast territories and executed barbaric acts that shocked the world. As a SEAL, I was part of numerous covert operations to dismantle and take down their network.

Our missions were often perilous, requiring precision, bravery, and an unwavering commitment to our cause.

Under President Trump, we were empowered like never before.

The directive was clear: wherever we saw the ISIS flag, we had the authority to strike.

Our enemies feared us and our offensive position disrupted their operations.

Our resolve to execute the mission reminded the world why the United States is the most powerful nation in the history of the world.

Decisive, aggressive policies were crucial in our efforts to cripple ISIS and stop their ability to spread extremism globally.

President Donald J. Trump’s stance was unambiguous and robust, providing us with the necessary support and resources to carry out our missions effectively.

The campaign against ISIS wasn't just about eliminating a terrorist organization overseas; it was about preventing threats from spreading to American soil.

With ISIS bloodied and demoralized, the Mideast, and the world, were safer.

Places like Iraq, Syria, and Libya began to rebuild, and displaced families from war-torn countries started returning home. Our sense of accomplishment was immense, knowing our efforts had contributed to a safer world.

However, the Biden administration has brought a stark contrast – one where the United States is now protecting terrorists instead of destroying them.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel, gang-raped women, put babies in ovens, destroyed families, and killed over 1,100 innocent civilians.

These were not acts of "freedom fighters," this was terrorism at its worst.

Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization by the United States and globally, has continued to threaten Israel, and the United States.

It does so while carrying out violence against our allies in the Mideast.

While President Trump would have displayed strength and aggression against terrorism, Joe Biden is instead encouraging Israel to stop their campaign to destroy Hamas.

I want to be clear — Hamas intends to harm the United States.

They chant "Death to America" while burning our flag in the streets.

That’s who Joe Biden is choosing to defend.

Hamas threatens peace and security in the Mideast and the United States.

It’s not just Joe Biden who is refusing to support peace in the Middle East --- it’s thousands of college students across the country, waving the flags of terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

College campuses are "silent," catering to the pro-terrorist students and their calls for violence against their Jewish peers.

Just like the ISIS flags that we were empowered to prosecute under President Trump, the Hamas flag represents an ideology that supports violence and terror.

Joe Biden’s lack of action sends a message that we are not as resolute in our fight against terrorism as we were under President Trump.

The lack of leadership from this administration is appalling; not only has President Biden’s administration failed to address the spread of terrorist ideology at home, but he has repeatedly capitulated to it by pulling support from Israel to protect Hamas.

During my time in service, we always understood the importance of supporting our allies unequivocally. Israel has been a steadfast partner in the fight against terrorism.

By hindering their efforts and not condemning the blatant displays of support for terrorist organizations at home, we're not only jeopardizing their security but also our own.

The spread of such ideologies on American soil sets a dangerous precedent.

It pains me to see the sacrifices of my fellow servicemen and women being undermined by a president who cares more about securing the extreme left of his party versus the safety and security of our families.

We fought hard to eliminate threats like ISIS, believing in a world where terrorism would have no haven.

Our enemies feared the light and the dark, knowing we could be anywhere and everywhere to end them.

We must give our allies the tools they need to do the same. I want there to be lasting peace in the Mideast, and the only way we get there is by destroying Hamas once and for all.

Reflecting on my career, I am immensely proud of what we accomplished.

The eradication of ISIS was a testament to the dedication and bravery of our military forces, supported by strong leadership from the highest levels of government.

Yet, the fight against terrorism is far from over.

We need unwavering resolve and a clear stance against all forms of terror, both abroad and at home.

The security of our nation and the rest of the world depends on our continued vigilance and determination to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Joe Biden has been the weakest president our country has had in decades — it’s time for strong leadership in the White House that will support Israel and help end Hamas’ reign of terror forever.

Adam Schwarze, is a 21-year veteran, Marine and Navy Seal who has served nine deployments in over 90 countries.