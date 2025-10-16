WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Hamas: Stop the Killing, or We Will Kill You

Thursday, 16 October 2025 02:03 PM EDT

President Donald Trump issued his sternest warning yet of Hamas terrorists amid the tentative ceasefire enacted Monday.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

There have been reports and videos of Hamas terrorists executing "Gaza gang" members, and there are reports it was retribution for those who had been helping Israel root out the terrorist regime in Gaza during the war that began Oct. 7, 2023.

The warning capitalizes on what Trump said Tuesday: He had communicated to Hamas that the terrorist group must disarm or it will be forced to.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages Monday from Gaza, and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees under a ceasefire deal brokered by Trump, but Hamas has not publicly committed to downing its weapons.

Trump said he communicated this to Hamas and they had agreed to disarm, as his 20-point peace proposal stated.

"I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you're going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we're going to disarm. That's what they told me," Trump said, later clarifying that he passed the message through intermediaries.

The outlook for Trump's peace plan has darkened since since his return Monday from visits to Israel and Egypt.

Israel restricted aid into Gaza and kept the enclave's border shut while re-emergent Hamas fighters demonstrated their grip by executing men in the street.

Reuters contributed to this report.
 

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 16 October 2025 02:03 PM
