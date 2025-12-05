Chi Ossi Drops Early Bid to Challenge Rep. Jeffries

A New York City council member announced he will be ending his bid to primary House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Chi Osse, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, said he is withdrawing his bid after the organization declined to endorse him, likely dooming his chances of coalescing progressive voters around his campaign.

"Exploring the possibility of this run was important," Osse said in a statement.

"As committed, I will not be launching this campaign without the support of the DSA, and so the exploration process has concluded."

Jeffries represents New York's 8th Congressional District, which covers Brooklyn.

In an online vote, 52% of eligible members of the New York City chapter of the DSA's Electoral Working Group voted against endorsing his campaign.

After the vote, a defiant Osse initially vowed to stay in the race.

"NYC DSA FOREVER," Osse posted on X with a heart emoji. "IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE."

Osse, 27, filed the paperwork to run in the 8th Congressional District last month.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also declined to support Osse's campaign.

Mamdani lobbied the DSA not to back Osse, fearing a primary challenge against Jeffries would be a messy distraction that could undermine his mayoralty.

A spokesman for Jeffries said in a statement that the minority leader "remains laser-focused on lowering the high cost of living, protecting the health care of the American people and making life better for the communities he is privileged to represent."

Jeffries easily won reelection in the deep-blue district in 2024, which voted for Democrat nominee Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump 71% to 27% in the presidential election.