WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hakeem jeffries | chi osse | new york | midterms

Chi Ossi Drops Early Bid to Challenge Rep. Jeffries

By    |   Friday, 05 December 2025 07:49 PM EST

A New York City council member announced he will be ending his bid to primary House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Chi Osse, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, said he is withdrawing his bid after the organization declined to endorse him, likely dooming his chances of coalescing progressive voters around his campaign.

"Exploring the possibility of this run was important," Osse said in a statement.

"As committed, I will not be launching this campaign without the support of the DSA, and so the exploration process has concluded."

Jeffries represents New York's 8th Congressional District, which covers Brooklyn.

In an online vote, 52% of eligible members of the New York City chapter of the DSA's Electoral Working Group voted against endorsing his campaign.

After the vote, a defiant Osse initially vowed to stay in the race.

"NYC DSA FOREVER," Osse posted on X with a heart emoji. "IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE."

Osse, 27, filed the paperwork to run in the 8th Congressional District last month.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also declined to support Osse's campaign.

Mamdani lobbied the DSA not to back Osse, fearing a primary challenge against Jeffries would be a messy distraction that could undermine his mayoralty.

A spokesman for Jeffries said in a statement that the minority leader "remains laser-focused on lowering the high cost of living, protecting the health care of the American people and making life better for the communities he is privileged to represent."

Jeffries easily won reelection in the deep-blue district in 2024, which voted for Democrat nominee Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump 71% to 27% in the presidential election.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A New York City council member announced he will be ending his bid to primary House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
hakeem jeffries, chi osse, new york, midterms
274
2025-49-05
Friday, 05 December 2025 07:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved