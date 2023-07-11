State Rep. Lord: Bidenomics Benefit No One

Very recently, the Biden administration coined the term "Bidenomics" to boast about their poor handling of the economy.

Instead of getting to work fighting record-high inflation and stagnant economic growth, they are taking a victory lap, actually bragging about how Americans are spending more at the grocery store and gas stations than ever before.

Bidenomics, while catchy, is not the brag this administration thinks it is.

In fact, this will be a great tool for Republicans across the country to use in next year's midterm elections as a way to describe our weakened economy.

Ironically, this terrible slogan came from his own administration.

With record-high inflation and families struggling from coast to coast, Team Biden believes they are doing an excellent job with our economy.

A few days ago, White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said Biden’s economic policies are "very popular" with Americans.

Yet, the sad reality is only one-third of Americans have a favorable view of how our nation's 46th president is handling the economy; that is not even the entirety of the Democratic base.

It begs the question: is the administration flat-out lying, or are they so consumed in their bubble that they have no clue what the average American is feeling?

A few days ago, this writer was propelled into the national spotlight because she shared her outrageous Costco receipt on social media.

With nearly nine million impressions on Twitter, I struck a nerve with Biden’s liberal base, who came to his defense, and everyday Americans who are hurting every time they go to the grocery store, who came to my defense.

An $800 grocery bill is unacceptable.

When you have families of four or five having to buy groceries weekly, that certainly adds up. Concurrently, (and equally unacceptable) wages remain stagnant and inflation continues to rise, it feels like our country is in a bubble, on the brink of bursting!

When Americans have to choose between paying their electric bill, buying medication, or buying food, our nation is in trouble.

Our leaders are tone-deaf.

They don't understand that bragging about the economy while millions of Americans are going into debt — in amounts they likely won’t recover from — just to put food on their table is a slap in the face to the people who elected them to lead.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., supports Biden's national agenda through reckless tax-and-spend policies.

In state capitals nationally, political leaders are spending more money than they are taking in. This is the reckless spending that got us in trouble in the first place, and it's the type of reckless spending that forces the American people to make impossible decisions about their finances.

We expect people to put money back in to the economy, while building up their savings.

How are they supposed to do that if they spend hundreds of dollars every time they shop for essentials?

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle need to stand up to this administration and their reckless economic policies.

In New Mexico, this is one statge lawmaker who is standing with her GOP colleagues to advocate and fight for financial freedom.

Like me, most Americans are taken aback by our grocery bills.

The difference is I was elected to do something about it.

With only one-third of Americans approving of this administration's handling of the economy, there is plenty of room for bipartisan legislation to address historic levels of inflation and get our economy back on track.

In New Mexico, I will work with my colleagues to get our once prosperous economy back.

We need smart, fiscally responsible solutions allowing businesses to grow and families to succeed. Only then will we be able to tame inflation and provide relief for every American worried about their ever-growing costs of living.

New Mexico Rep. Stefani Lord (Dist. 22) serves in the State of New Mexico House of Representatvies. She was elected in 2020, and officially assumed office on Jan. 19, 2021.