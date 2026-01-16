WATCH TV LIVE

greenland | trump | tariffs | denmark | europe

Trump: Countries Not Supporting US Control of Greenland May Face Tariffs

Friday, 16 January 2026 11:32 AM EST

President Donald Trump said Friday he may punish countries with tariffs "if they don't go along with" his push for the U.S. to control Greenland.

“We need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” Trump said at the start of a White House roundtable on healthcare..

Trump says the United States needs Greenland for national security. Trump for months has insisted that the U.S. should control Greenland, a self-governing territory that is part of the kingdom of Denmark.

The Trump administration has been considering a number of options, ranging from buying 

Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly insisted that the territory is not for sale and has no wish to be absorbed into the U.S. 

Many European leaders also have joined Denmark in saying the U.S. can't control the island.

Trump had not previously mentioned using tariffs to try to push the issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


President Donald Trump said Friday he may punish countries with tariffs "if they don't go along with" his push for the U.S. to control Greenland.
Friday, 16 January 2026 11:32 AM
