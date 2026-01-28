US, Greenland, Denmark Start Diplomatic Talks to Ease Tensions Over Trump Goal

Talks involving the United States, Greenland and Denmark began on Wednesday, the Danish foreign ministry said, as the three parties seek to resolve a diplomatic crisis over President Donald Trump's insistence that the U.S. take control of Greenland territory.

The diplomatic talks come after months of tensions between Denmark and the United States, both founding NATO members.

Denmark's foreign ministry said in a written comment to Reuters that senior officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States had met to "discuss how we can address American concerns about security in the Arctic while respecting the Kingdom's red lines."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on Wednesday said that the United States now has in place a process regarding Greenland and that there will be technical level meetings with officials from Greenland and Denmark on the issue.

Trump's repeated calls for U.S. control over Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China, had threatened to fracture the transatlantic alliance before the dispute moved to a diplomatic track. Among other things, Trump has contended that U.S. control of Greenland would ensure that Russia and China don't gain a strategic foothold there, along with ready access to the island's trove of rare-earth minerals vital to manufacturing.