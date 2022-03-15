×
Lindsey Graham: Biden 'Folded Like a Cheap Suit' on MiG Transfer

Polish MiG-29
A Polish MiG-29 at the Berlin Air Show in 2016. (Andreas Franke/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 02:00 PM

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is charging that President Joe Biden "folded like a cheap suit" when he turned down a plan by Poland to transfer MiG fighters to Ukraine.

Graham made his comments during a Tuesday interview on the Fox News show "The Faulkner Focus."

"I find it despicable, unacceptable, to deny the Ukrainian people the ability to control their own skies," Graham said. "[Biden is] AWOL. On March 6, the Secretary of State said that we would greenlight a transfer of MiGs, Polish MiGs into Ukraine.

"We were OK with that. A few days later, when Poland asked us to be part of the transfer, we folded like a cheap suit. What I think happened is that the Russians told Biden and his team that if you send these MiGs in, that will be an escalation and they were intimidated by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.

"We can't let Putin determine who's in NATO. We can't let Putin determine what we do to help the Ukraine. So no, I think the president folded like a cheap suit."

Axios reported that the U.S. had rejected a plan from Poland to deploy that country's fleet of used MiG-29 jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany. The plan would have given the U.S. the option of then transferring the jets over to Ukraine. 

Ukraine has asked the Western allies to either impose a "no-fly" zone or hand over warplanes that Ukrainian pilots could use to counter Russia's aerial attack on Ukraine, Axios reported.

