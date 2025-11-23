Trump: GOP 'Never Been So United'; 'Great Spirit, Cohesion'

Despite media misreading and spinning the Republican senators rebukes of the draft of the Ukraine peace plan, President Donald Trump is issuing a direct rebuttal to what he called relentless efforts to sow division in the GOP.

"The Republican Party has never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday night, trashing the breaks by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr. (Massie!), Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown, and a couple of other 'lowlifes,' and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don't, there is great spirit and cohesion."

Trump is hailing a veritable GOP-through-strength approach to party politics, having grown the party voter base as the first year of his second administration approaches its end.

"Plus, the Republican Party is MUCH BIGGER than it was when I announced in 2015 or, ever was before – Many Millions More Members!" Trump's post continued. "We now have the Strongest Border EVER, Biggest Tax Cuts, the Best Economy, Highest Stock Market in USA History, and sooo much more.

"BUT, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!"