GOP Senators Oppose Drafting Women in Defense Bill

Republican senators are urging negotiators to scrap a controversial provision in the annual defense bill requiring women to register for the Selective Service System, reigniting debate over military service and gender equality, The Hill reported.

Eight Republican senators have called for removing a provision in the Senate's version of the National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate women register for the Selective Service System.

The agency maintains a registry of individuals eligible for a military draft if Congress or the president authorizes it in wartime or emergencies.

In a letter Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and others sent Thursday to top negotiators for the annual defense bill, the senators expressed "strong opposition" to requiring women to register.

Other signatories included Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

"American women have a proud legacy of service, but forcing them to fight in wars is a step too far," the senators wrote. "America's daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers can decide to join the military themselves."

The letter emphasized prioritizing national security and criticized Democrats for what they described as "turning defense legislation into a tool of liberal social policy."

The Senate version of the NDAA includes automatic Selective Service registration for all citizens over 18, regardless of gender. The House version does not contain this provision, which could create a point of contention as lawmakers from both chambers work to reconcile differences before the final bill is submitted to the president for approval.

Historically, only men have been required to register with the agency, and the draft has not been activated since the Vietnam War. However, women currently comprise about 17% of the U.S. military and serve in all roles, including combat positions, which have been open to them since 2015.

Proponents of expanding Selective Service registration argue it reflects modern military realities. A 2020 National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service to Congress report described universal registration as "a necessary and fair step" to ensure equitable access to talent in national emergencies.

However, opposition persists. Critics contend that such a requirement imposes unnecessary burdens on women and could lead to compulsory military service for those who do not wish to serve.

The annual defense bill, typically finalized at the end of the year, must pass both chambers of Congress in identical form before being sent to the president for signature.