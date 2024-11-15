WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | russia | trump | laptop | hunter biden | jd vance

GOP Lawmakers: Revoke Security Clearances of Hunter Biden Laptop Deniers

By    |   Friday, 15 November 2024 04:46 PM EST

GOP lawmakers say they are in favor of President-elect Donald Trump's move to strip the security clearances of the 51 former intelligence officials who labeled Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation.

"A lot of those people still have security clearances," Vice President-elect J.D. Vance said two days after Trump won the presidential election.

We will "strip every single one of those people of those security clearances, fire every single person. You cannot lie, take your position of public trust, and lie to the American people for political purposes."

"It's disgraceful. And people have to suffer consequences for it."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told The Washington Times that "we should scrub all the legacy clearances to see whether the people need to have them and for what purpose, and unless they're working for a company in a role that makes sense, they should be taken away." Issa asserted, "Most on that list [of 51], I would include in that scrubbing."

Added Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., "It should be an option."

The cosigners include former CIA Director Michael V. Hayden; former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper; former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta; former CIA Director John O. Brennan; and former U.S. National Intelligence Council Deputy Director Thomas Fingar, among others.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
GOP lawmakers say they are in favor of President-elect Donald Trump's move to strip the security clearances of the 51 former intelligence officials who labeled Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation.
gop, russia, trump, laptop, hunter biden, jd vance
213
2024-46-15
Friday, 15 November 2024 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved