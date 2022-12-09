Report: House GOP to Oppose Media Cartel Bill in Dems' Spending Package

House Majority Whip-elect Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., will impede any efforts to include the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) into the end-of-year congressional spending bill, according to a report from Breitbart News.

In the report, Emmer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who's on track to becoming the House speaker when the Republican-controlled Congress convenes in January, will join forces in their opposition to any omnibus spending bill that attempts to fold-in the JCPA — a measure which would create an antitrust exemption in federal law to allow media companies "to band together to create cartels to collectively bargain with Big Tech companies."

If the JCPA were to pass in Congress, tech companies might be obliged to pay for media-generated content.

"Majority Whip-elect Emmer agrees with ... McCarthy that JCPA shouldn't be included in must-pass spending bills," a source close to Emmer told Breitbart.

According to Breitbart, legislative proponents argue the JCPA would have the capacity to limit the seemingly expanding powers of Big Tech.

Conversely, critics are drawing attention to "serious structural flaws" in the legislation that could empower legacy media companies and undercut conservatives, Breitbart reports.

The lame-duck Democrats will lead the House chamber for 25 more days. After that, the Republicans will be tasked with setting the legislative tone.

As such, Emmer, McCarthy, and incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., will reportedly use their collective power to delay any spending additions to an omnibus bill or continuing resolution.

If the incoming class of House Republicans demonstrates a united front, the JCPA would have little or no chance of garnering passage, Breitbart reports.

The current House leadership is under pressure to pass a short-term spending bill, or run the risk of this inaction leading to a government shutdown.

Earlier this week, congressional leaders failed to add the JCPA to the National Defense Authorization Act.

The JCPA-related text was reportedly stripped from the NDAA bill on Tuesday.

According to Breitbart, Senate Democrats might need "to burn significant floor time" this week to work the JCPA into spending packages, given how the House Judiciary Committee has yet to consider the bill's legislative merits.

The proverbial "clock is ticking fast to the end of the Democrats' majority in the House ... and it's more and more likely that JCPA might be going the way of the dinosaurs," wrote Breitbart.