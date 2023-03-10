×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: glenn youngkin | virginia | transgender | lgbtq | education

Youngkin Defends Policies When Confronted by Transgender Teen

Youngkin Defends Policies When Confronted by Transgender Teen
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 04:23 PM EST

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the state's school bathroom and sports policies during a town hall Thursday when confronted by a transgender teen.

"The heart of our policy is that parents should know what's going on in their children's lives and have a role," Youngkin stated. "And when they do, then, in fact, they can tackle these difficult decisions together as a family."

Starting last September, Youngkin led an effort alongside his cabinet and Virginia Republican lawmakers to require students to use the same bathrooms and locker rooms and join the same sports teams as their sex assigned at birth.

A transgender student who went by "Nico" challenged those policies during a question-and-answer period. According to the teenager, he is 17 and has transitioned from female to male.

"Look at me. I am a transgender man," Nico said. "Do you really think the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?"

Youngkin first replied by thanking the student for his question and then shared his view that it is crucial Virginia schools "try very hard to accommodate students."

"That's why I have said many, many times, we just need extra bathrooms in schools," the governor explained. "We need gender-neutral bathrooms ... so people can use the bathroom that they in fact are comfortable with."

Youngkin strongly denounced the idea of biological men playing in women's sports, insisting that he does not believe that specific policy is controversial.

"I don't think biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls," Youngkin said. "There's been decades of efforts in order to gain opportunities for women in sports. And it's just not fair. And I think that's non-controversial and something that is pretty well understood."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the state's school bathroom and sports policies during a town hall Thursday when confronted by a transgender teen.
glenn youngkin, virginia, transgender, lgbtq, education
287
2023-23-10
Friday, 10 March 2023 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved