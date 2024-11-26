Gov. Youngkin to Trump Admin Staffers: Move to Virginia

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an appeal to incoming members of President-elect Donald Trump's administration to move to his state, Axios reported.

The Republican governor said in a 30-second video posted on X: "[T]o the new members of President Trump's administration moving to the area, I want to personally invite you to make Virginia your home. Virginia is right across the Potomac.

"We offer a great quality of life, safe communities, award-winning schools where parents matter, and lower taxes than D.C. or Maryland. It's why so many people choose Virginia as the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

Some Republican insiders already favor such Virginia neighborhoods as Old Town Alexandria, as well as the elite areas of McLean and Great Falls, according to Axios.

While Trump won only 20% of the vote in Arlington, 24% in Alexandria, and 31% in Fairfax County, that's still much higher than the 7% he received in Washington, D.C.

In the Maryland suburbs, the president-elect won 22% in Montgomery County and 11% in Prince George's County.

Youngkin's message follows an election campaign season in which there were plenty of political arguments in Alexandria, most notably Del Ray neighbors feuding with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, ALXnow reported.

Alexandria closed Del Ray's Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park at the request of the Secret Service because Vance owned a home adjacent to it. At barriers blocking off the park, there were pro-Vice President Kamala Harris messages such as "Not Going Back" and "Childless Cat Ladies Vote."