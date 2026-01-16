WH Announces Names of Gaza Board Under Trump Plan

The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called "Board of Peace" that will, under President Donald Trump's plan, supervise the temporary governance of Gaza.
The names included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said.
Trump is the chair of the board, according to his plan revealed late last year under which a fragile ceasefire was reached in Gaza.
