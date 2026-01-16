⁠The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called "Board of Peace" ‍that will, under ‍President Donald Trump's plan, ⁠supervise the temporary governance of Gaza.

The names included ​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special ‍envoy Steve Witkoff, former ⁠British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the ⁠White House said.

​Trump ⁠is the chair of ‍the board, according to ‌his plan revealed late last year under ⁠which ​a fragile ‍ceasefire was reached in Gaza.