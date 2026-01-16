WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gaza

WH Announces Names of Gaza Board Under Trump Plan

Friday, 16 January 2026 05:16 PM EST

⁠The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called "Board of Peace" ‍that will, under ‍President Donald Trump's plan, ⁠supervise the temporary governance of Gaza.

The names included ​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special ‍envoy Steve Witkoff, former ⁠British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the ⁠White House said.

​Trump ⁠is the chair of ‍the board, according to ‌his plan revealed late last year under ⁠which ​a fragile ‍ceasefire was reached in Gaza. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
⁠The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called "Board of Peace" that will, under President Donald Trump's plan, ⁠supervise the temporary governance of Gaza.The names included ​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, former...
gaza
79
2026-16-16
Friday, 16 January 2026 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved