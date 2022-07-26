Report: California Gov. Newsom Signed Over 10 Gun Control Bills Into Law in July

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law, for just the month of July, "more than 10 new firearm restrictions," The New York Times reported on Monday.

"This month alone," the Times says, "Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law more than 10 new firearm restrictions. These include fresh limits on gun advertising to minors; increased inspections of dealers; and a 10-year ban on firearm possession for those convicted of child abuse or elder abuse."

On Friday, the Times continues, Newsom signed into law a bill that allows "Californians to sue anyone who distributes banned assault weapons or ghost guns."

The language of the law, Breitbart notes, is mirrored in a Texas abortion law that allows private citizens to "sue physicians, drivers or anyone else who aids a woman in receiving an abortion for $10,000."

Amidst the signing, Newsom's office tweeted on Friday that "California will be the first state to allow individuals to sue those spreading illegal assault weapons and ghost guns. If states like Texas can use laws to put women in harm's way, then California will use that authority to protect lives."

On Sunday, a shooting occurred at a car show in San Pedro, California. The gunman shot three people in the attack. FBI data shows that California ranked in 2021 as the number one state for "active shooter incidents."