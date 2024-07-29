WATCH TV LIVE

Unions Want Sen. Peters of Mich. to Be Harris VP

Monday, 29 July 2024 10:55 PM EDT

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is being pushed by organized labor to be considered as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Axios reported.

Peters represents a state that is considered a must-win for Democrats and labor leaders have spoken to the Harris campaign about adding him to the ticket, a senior Democrat source told Axios. Peters, who was first elected to the senate in 2014 after serving three terms in Congress, has expressed interest in the position, Axios reported.

The Michigan senator ran the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2022 midterms, helping the party exceed expectations by gaining one seat, despite expectations of a red Republican wave. Peters is chairing the committee again for the 2024 Senate races, which has a tough map for Democrats.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was considered for the vice presidency but has declined, Axios reported.

"The vice president has many strong options for her running mate, and we want to respect her process," a spokesperson for Peters told Axios.

Peters is considered a favorite of unions due to his pro-worker positions. Michigan politicians have already expressed their support for Peters.

Rep. Hillary Scholten told Axios she has heard Peters is being considered and said he would be "fantastic."

Jonathan Kinloch, a county commissioner in Wayne County, Michigan, told Axios Peters would be a great vice president.

"He has extensive experience in both state and federal government," Kinloch said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


