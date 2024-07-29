Unions Want Sen. Peters of Mich. to Be Harris VP

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is being pushed by organized labor to be considered as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Axios reported.

Peters represents a state that is considered a must-win for Democrats and labor leaders have spoken to the Harris campaign about adding him to the ticket, a senior Democrat source told Axios. Peters, who was first elected to the senate in 2014 after serving three terms in Congress, has expressed interest in the position, Axios reported.

The Michigan senator ran the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2022 midterms, helping the party exceed expectations by gaining one seat, despite expectations of a red Republican wave. Peters is chairing the committee again for the 2024 Senate races, which has a tough map for Democrats.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was considered for the vice presidency but has declined, Axios reported.

"The vice president has many strong options for her running mate, and we want to respect her process," a spokesperson for Peters told Axios.

Peters is considered a favorite of unions due to his pro-worker positions. Michigan politicians have already expressed their support for Peters.

Rep. Hillary Scholten told Axios she has heard Peters is being considered and said he would be "fantastic."

Jonathan Kinloch, a county commissioner in Wayne County, Michigan, told Axios Peters would be a great vice president.

"He has extensive experience in both state and federal government," Kinloch said.