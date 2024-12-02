Penland: We Can Join Trump's Vision of Hope, Prosperity

The election is over, and it is now time for us to focus on where we want to go as a country.

It's my prayer that each of us, regardless of how we voted, can come together to promote policies leading to prosperity and peace.

While those supporting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris may question what the future holds, I have a message of hope for you.

I believe that our best days can be ahead of us if we will just stop focusing on those things which divide us and begin focusing on the many things we have in common.

Although we just went through several months of attempts by the media and many politicians to scare everyone regarding what the election of Donald J. Trump would mean, a look at the past tells us that we have every reason to believe that their fearmongering will be proven wrong.

If we will put aside President Trump’s personality, of which there are many varied opinions, and focus on the results of his policies during his prior term as president, you will find there is much reason for optimism.

If history is any guide, you and your family are much more likely to be better off financially during the next four years than you have been during the last four years.

I believe we will see rising incomes and a decline in energy prices that will also help bring down the prices of goods that we purchase, such as groceries.

Additionally, we'll have Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a respected man from a prominent family in the Democratic Party, playing a leading role on food safety and healthcare issues in the new administration.

Another reason for hope is my belief that we will witness a political will to bring real solutions to problems threatening all American families.

For over two years I have been working to point out the fact that the Social Security Trust Fund will run out of money in 2033, unless our leaders take action.

Although benefits would continue after this time, Social Security recipients would face an immediate 21% cut in those benefits.

A cut like this would decimate millions of senior citizens, resulting in seniors being forced to turn to their children and grandchildren for help.

This would obviously constitute an unacceptable situation, especially in light of the fact, that many possible actions can be taken now to avoid this catastrophe.

I believe in my heart that President Trump truly wants to solve problems, like Social Security. Even if you don’t share my belief in the virtue of his motives, I believe you do share my hopes for our country and the world.

Our leaders will work to create conditions which will bring peace and make prosperity attainable to all.

If you share these goals, then we must focus on this shared vision and come together with one voice to make sure that our leaders take necessary steps to attain that vision.

Both RFK, Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, know fully well that the divide in this country is not between citizens of different political parties.

The real divide in our nation is between the people and the elites running our nation, inclusive of Democrats, Republicans, and sometimes Independents.

Some are elected, yet some are unelected bureaucrats.

Others occupy powerful seats within the media world and large corporations.

These elites have traditionally thrived under the status quo regardless of which party has been in power. The reason for this is that they have always rigged the game in their favor, rather than looking out for the average citizen.

Whatever your personal feelings about Donald Trump may be, please understand that members of the elite establishment have done everything in their power to cause many people to dislike him.

The motivation behind their actions for this comes down to one reason --- they fear him because they can’t control him.

Although these elites try to sound altruistic when they pursue President Trump, the fact is they ultimately attack him in an attempt to preserve their power, not to better serve you, me, or our friends and family.

They haughtily believe our country and our government exists to serve them.

The great news is that we are at a crucial point in history in which we have an opportunity to flip this terrible script.

In his 1863 Gettysburg address, President Abraham Lincoln said our government is intended to be "of the people, by the people, for the people."

Although we seem to be falling short of that vision today, I'm hopeful that we can come together to make it a reality.

I believe that President Trump’s commitment to include what some have called a "Dream Team" of individuals like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk in his administration is a testament to his desire to provide citizens with good government.

It's my sincere hope that each of us, regardless of party affiliation, can join hands and loudly exclaim that our expectation is a true return to the vision outlined in President Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg.

Joe Penland is a successful Texas businessman with extensive experience in banking, and is the founder and owner of The Quality Mat Company. More information about Joe may be found here: www.JoeFromTexas.com.