FTC Chairman Asks Public to Expose Big Tech Censorship

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson announced Thursday that the agency is soliciting public input on the content moderation policies of major technology platforms and is questioning whether such practices may be unlawful, CPI reported.

Ferguson urged people who have experienced tech censorship to submit comments by May 21.

"Big Tech censorship is not just un-American, it is potentially illegal," Ferguson posted on X.

"The FTC wants your help to investigate these potential violations of the law. We are asking for public submissions from anyone who has been a victim of tech censorship (banning, demonetization, shadow banning, etc.), from employees of tech platforms, or from anyone else who can shed light on these practices and the ways in which they may violate the law."

According to Reuters, Ferguson said "Big Tech censorship" may suppress speech and breach consumer protection laws by misleading users about platform policies.

The agency's request for public comment applies to social media companies, video and photo-sharing services, ride-sharing apps, and other digital communication tools.

The move follows long-standing Republican concerns that major social media companies have unfairly targeted conservative viewpoints.

House Republicans previously investigated allegations that the Biden administration pressured platforms to remove content related to COVID-19 and Hunter Biden's laptop, Reuters reported.

Some Republican-led states have also passed laws restricting tech companies from moderating specific types of speech.

The issue of content moderation has remained highly divisive, particularly in the wake of former President Donald Trump's bans from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

While Trump has since been reinstated on these platforms, debates over free speech, misinformation, and platform accountability continue to shape regulatory discussions.

Beyond speech restrictions, the FTC is also investigating potential anti-competitive behavior related to advertising boycotts on certain platforms, such as Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, Reuters reported. The agency has signaled that inconsistent content moderation policies may violate laws against deceptive business practices.