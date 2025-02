A U.S. judge on Tuesday extended an order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from instituting a sweeping freeze on trillions of dollars in federal spending by pausing grants, loans and other financial support.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, at the urging of advocacy groups representing nonprofits and small businesses, extended an earlier order she issued that had temporarily blocked the funding freeze.

This, while she considers whether to issue a longer-term injunction.