×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: floyd | gaza | hamas

Hayek: BLM Loses Sight of Its Mission and It Shows

black lives matter protest riot looting vandalism law enforcement

Black Lives Matter protest riot vandalism, looting aftermath concept, flaming police car smashed, overturned. Date and location unspecified. (Vince937/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 11:54 AM EDT

In 2020, a number of U.S. cities were plunged into chaos as rioters took to the streets, following the death of Geroge Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Leading many of the marchers was an organization previously unknown to most Americans, Black Lives Matter, or BLM.

With fires raging behind them, network news reporters tried to convince viewers that these were "peaceful protests."

We knew better, of course, and our hearts went out to the minority-owned businesses and neighborhoods devastated by the riots.

And yet, sympathy for BLM’s mission continued to run strong. "Of course, Black lives matter," millions of well-meaning Americans seemingly knew.

And, "All lives matter, so if our Black friends, neighbors, and colleagues feel theirs are in any way devalued, let’s make it clear they aren’t."

BLM’s website was famously scrubbed to remove language disparaging the "Western-prescribed nuclear family structure."

But it still proclaims the organization’s commitment to "combating and countering acts of violence."

And that is an undeniably good thing.

Now, however, we must consider BLM in a different light.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and committed acts too brutal to imagine.

Shocking photos and video reveal beheaded infants, raped children, and the execution of entire families.

A concert dedicated to peace was overrun by Hamas, resulting in the murder of 260 young men and women, many of whom were brutalized and raped.

More than one hundred Israelis were kidnapped, too, including babies and the elderly.

At this very moment, they are suffering atrocities wherever in Gaza they are being imprisoned.

The horrors Hamas committed are so appalling, they will forever haunt everyone who has seen the images.

Everyone, it seems, but BLM’s leaders.

Rather than join the global community in condemning this evil attack, BLM issued a statement publicly expressing "solidarity" with Hamas.

Even more outrageous, BLM described the infanticide, rapes, murders, and kidnapping as — get this — "self-defense"!

Never mind, they seem to be suggesting, that Hamas invaded Israel on Saturday — not the other way around.

They would have us ignore, too, the crimes against humanity gleefully committed by the terrorists.

Instead, BLM apparently wants us to believe Hamas’ heinous acts were right, and their many victims are somehow in the wrong.

This stance, of course, is reprehensible.

It's costing BLM. As one person posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I have been a Black Lives Matter supporter since the beginning. That ends today."

Others renounced their BLM support on social media, calling the group’s stance "offensive" and "utterly sickening."

Personally speaking, this writer hopes BLM retracts its statement and joins all those decrying Hamas’ violent attack.

If it refuses to, though, perhaps it’s time for BLM to consider a couple of updates.

First, its website seems to be in need of a refresh.

No longer is "combating and countering acts of violence" an accurate description of its mission. Not when it defends the violence committed by Hamas.

Likewise, a refresh of the organization’s name may be appropriate.

Each and every life, including black lives, isn’t just important — it’s precious.

But if the Israeli, American, British, French, German, Nepali, Thai, and other lives taken by Hamas terrorists aren’t, then BLM becomes a bit of a misnomer.

May this writer suggest one that may more accurately match the radical stance currently being taken by the organization: OBLM.

After all, the group seems to be telling the world that Only Black Lives Matter.

Good luck with that, my friends.

Ashley Hayek is the executive director of America First Works, Chief Engagement Officer of America First Policy Institute, and author of "Beat The Elites."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
May this writer suggest one that may more accurately match the radical stance currently being taken by the organization: OBLM. After all, the group seems to be telling the world that Only Black Lives Matter.
floyd, gaza, hamas
595
2023-54-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved