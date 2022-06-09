Gov. DeSantis: Florida Bill Will Reroute Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary States

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently has an easy remedy for federal contractors potentially dumping illegal immigrants into his state.

The Republican governor intends to formally approve a bill that will reroute illegal migrants to left-leaning states, including President Joe Biden's Delaware, along with sanctuary states.

"I'm gonna sign a bill very soon. It will be effective July 1. The contractors are gonna get penalized if they dump illegal aliens in Florida from the border," said DeSantis on Thursday.

Under the DeSantis plan, Florida will soon have the resources to redirect illegal migrants crossing the U.S-Mexico border via large caravans to "places like Delaware and other sanctuary states."

"You see there's a massive, massive caravan that's coming towards the southern border right now. And what is (President) Biden doing? He's fumbling around on late-night TV shows, and he needs to get in the game here, and he needs to defend our country's sovereignty because that's gonna absolutely (get) overwhelmed — not just Texas — but it’s gonna overwhelm a lot of other communities throughout the United States of America," DeSantis continued.

DeSantis' biting criticism of Biden included one more dig: The U.S.-Mexico border crisis was in far better shape during the Trump administration.

"Now, this is the worst it's ever been, and the result is you have fentanyl pouring into this country. You've got sex trafficking, you've got all kinds of really, really bad stuff," DeSantis said.

"That would not happen if you didn't have the border open and this stuff pouring in [via] record numbers," added DeSantis, while characterizing Biden's policies as "destructive."

Florida doesn't have direct border accessibility with Mexico. But the state's many advantages — year-round climate, world-class beach areas, no income tax, and other economic incentives — still make it a popular destination point for caravan members coming from Mexico.

Plus, Key West, Florida, is only 90-plus miles away from Cuba, which presents its own set of immigration-related challenges.

"You know, we are fighting Biden at the border, too. They say, 'Oh, you're not a border state, what do you care?'" said DeSantis, while speaking directly about the fentanyl crisis affecting numerous southern states.

"We have a responsibility to be fighting back," said DeSantis.

According to WorldPopulationReview.com, "sanctuary state" is a term that has different meanings among political partisans.

"Members of the Republican Party see sanctuary states or sanctuary cities as places where illegal immigrants are protected. ... The Democratic view of sanctuary states are areas where illegal immigrants are protected from aggressive attempts of deportation."

Citing the same website, there are currently seven sanctuary states in America: California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont.