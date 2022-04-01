×
Tags: florida | disney | ron desantis

Florida Gov. DeSantis Backs Stripping Disney of Special Privileges Over Parental Rights Law

Florida Gov. DeSantis Backs Stripping Disney of Special Privileges Over Parental Rights Law
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 04:39 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said Disney's "wokeness" would "destroy this country if we let it run unabated," in reference to CEO Bob Chapek's support for transgender instruction in kindergarten through third grade and supported stripping Disney's special privileges.

The entertainment company operates as an independent government around its Orlando-area theme park.

Chapek and DeSantis are at odds over a bill signed into law this Monday by the governor that bans schools from teaching young children about sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Over many, many decades, [Disney has] gotten incredible treatment from the Florida Legislature, and they are treated on a pedestal," DeSantis said on "Fox & Friends."

"This one corporation is treated differently than everybody else. And so, that's not something I've ever supported, but now in the legislature, you see a movement to reevaluate those special privileges. And so, at the end of the day, I think Disney has gotten over its skis on this. And look, there are policy disputes, and that's fine, but when you're trying to impose a woke ideology on our state, you know, we view that as a significant threat. This wokeness will destroy this country if we let it run unabated."

"So, in Florida, we take a very big stand against that, and I think the legislature is going to look at that," he added. "And six months ago, it would have been unthinkable that they would be willing to reevaluate those special privileges.

"I think they are going to do that now, and that's going to represent a major shift for our state, but at the end of the day, you know, I don't … believe in special treatment for any corporation."

The Walt Disney Co. in a statement earlier this week said its "goal" was to repeal the law or defeat it in the court system.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 April 2022 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
