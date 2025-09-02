WH's Pulte: Fed's Powell Must 'Answer' on Cook

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's silence on the mortgage fraud allegations against fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook is "concerning," according to U.S. Federal Housing Director William Pulte.

"Jerome Powell, he's got to answer for why he's not coming out and saying why this is bad," Pulte told reporters Tuesday outside the White House in a C-SPAN clip shared on X.

"He's destroying the credibility of the Fed by not saying that mortgage fraud is bad.

"We have great career people. We have great people at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We have great people at the Federal Housing Agency. Why would somebody who's Jerome Powell not come out and say: You know what, if Miss Cook did this, she should resign."

Pulte claimed that Cook is suing to keep her job, using Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell.

"If you're going to be in charge of the Federal Reserve, damn you better sure know how to fill out a mortgage application," Pulte told reporters.

But Powell's silence could potentially be used in another "for cause" firing by Trump, who has long resisted suggestions he would outright fire Powell before his chairman term expired next year.

"It's becoming more and more concerning by the day, and I say that because not only from a legal perspective with mortgages, but obviously the mortgage market is very dependent on the credibility of the Fed," Pulte added.

"And so it's concerning."

Pulte's comments came in answering a question about whether Cook was still on the Fed payroll, and he admitted he did not know.

Earlier Tuesday, Pulte posted on X, questioning Cook's compliance to being fired by Trump.

"Is it legal for Jerome Powell to defy a Presidential Order by keeping Lisa Cook on his Website as a Governor?" Pulte asked in the X, sharing a screen shot of the existing Federal Reserve Board website.

That post followed an even earlier post questioning Powell's complicity in the Cook situation.

"Why hasn't Jerome Powell come out and said that Lisa Cooks conduct is not representative of the Fed?" Pulte wrote on X.

Later Tuesday, Pulte revealed "major news" alleging to show "proof" that Cook, suspected mortgage fraud, is using her homes for rental income.

"NEW: VIDEO PROOF We have just received video proof that Lisa Cook's declared 'PRIMARY RESIDENCE' is being RENTED out to tenants," Pulte posted to X. "Cook RECENTLY CLAIMED to the U.S. Government that it was her PERSONAL RESIDENCE, but she's renting it out? Good journalism, @Charlieleduff"