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Tags: fcc | brendan carr | broadcast licenses | donald trump | media | coverage | war

FCC Chair: Broadcast Licenses Aren't a 'Property Right'

By    |   Sunday, 15 March 2026 06:41 PM EDT

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr doubled down on his warning that broadcast licenses could be revoked amid President Donald Trump's criticism of media coverage of the war in Iran, CBS News reported Sunday.

"People have gotten used to the idea that licenses are some sort of property right, and there's nothing you can do that can result in losing their license," Carr told CBS News. "I try to sort of help reorient people that, no, there is a public interest, and broadcast is different."

Carr wrote earlier this weekend in a post on X that "broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as the fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

Carr added that changing course is in the broadcasters' "own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters. The American people have subsidized broadcasters to the tune of billions of dollars by providing free access to the nation's airwaves. It is very important to bring trust back into media."

Critics slammed Carr for his comments.

Although most of the criticism came from Democrats, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also rebuked the FCC chair, telling Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing," "I am a big supporter of the First Amendment. I do not like the heavy-handed government, no matter who is wielding it. ... I would rather the federal government stay out of the private sector as much as possible."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr doubled down on his warning that broadcast licenses could be revoked amid President Donald Trump's criticism of media coverage of the war in Iran, CBS News reported Sunday.
fcc, brendan carr, broadcast licenses, donald trump, media, coverage, war, iran
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2026-41-15
Sunday, 15 March 2026 06:41 PM
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