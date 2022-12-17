Trump: FBI Aims To Sway Elections via Social Media

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform following Friday night's drop of the sixth installment of the "Twitter Files" to call out the FBI's "wild and crazy" relationship with Twitter, adding that the agency uses the platform to sway elections.

"This (the FBI's wild and crazy relationship with Twitter) is absolutely a coordinated effort to change Election Results!" Trump wrote ... "and it worked, but they got caught. This is why people protested in Washington. Our 2020 Presidential Election was Crooked, Rigged, and Stolen, and yet the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs didn't spend any time investigating this outrage!"

The main focus of Friday's drop of the "Twitter Files" focuses on the investigative agency's longstanding and pervasive communication with the social media platform to censor users on both the left and the right. In the most recent drop, journalist Matt Taibbi examines the FBI's arbitrary flagging of users posting about the 2022 midterms.

Following in short order from Trump's earlier post, the former president went on to write, "Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer. The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of 'Justice,' and 'Intelligence,' all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer. These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!"