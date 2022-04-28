FBI Informant in Deutsche Bank Probe Found Dead

A man who aided the FBI's investigation in a probe of Deutsche Bank over allegations of money laundering and other financial improprieties, has been found dead in Los Angeles after being reported missing for more than a year.

Valentin Broeksmit, 46, who gave key documents and information to federal investigators related to Deutsche Bank, was found dead Monday at Woodrow Wilson High School, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was reported last seen on April 19, 2021, driving a red 2020 Mini Cooper, which was later found.

He was confirmed dead by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Monday.

Police said they have no evidence of foul play, and an investigation is underway.

Valentin Broeksmit's father, Deutsche Bank senior executive Bill Broeksmit, committed suicide in 2014.

The Justice Department fined Deutsche Bank $130 million in January 2021.

The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Valentin Broeksmit to testify about the bank's dealings with former President Donald Trump.

"Val's father took his own life in 2014 and it consumed Val in recent years," Forensic News writer Scott Stedman tweeted Tuesday. "To see his life end so short is incredibly depressing."