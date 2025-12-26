FBI's Patel Outlines Plan to Shut Down Hoover Building

FBI Director Kash Patel has outlined the plan to shut down the Hoover Building, the longtime home of the FBI, as part of the Trump administration's efforts to downsize federal agencies and get more federal workers outside Washington, D.C.

Patel wrote Friday on X, "December 26: Shutting down the Hoover Building."

"After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI's Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility. Working directly with President [Donald] Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could," he added.

"When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn't open until 2035."

"We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway," wrote Patel.

"Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain."

Patel continued, "This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today's FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost."

"The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently."