Father Pavone to Newsmax: National Prayer Service Paired With March for Life

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, told Newsmax on Sunday that this year's March for Life will be paired with a National Prayer Service spotlighting the pro-life movement's role in a yearlong commemoration of America's 250th birthday.

Pavone told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" that the prayer service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., ahead of the annual March for Life, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.

"We bring together Christians from across the body of Christ, from around the country, and we're going to kick off this yearlong celebration within the pro-life movement of America's 250th birthday," Pavone said, linking the event's theme to the Declaration of Independence's reference to a right to life and the role of government in securing it.

He also said the service will include an honor for conservative leader Charlie Kirk, with leaders from Turning Point USA expected to attend. Pavone said he plans to present the National Pro-Life Recognition Award to Kirk.

Pavone encouraged those attending March for Life events to begin the day in prayer, calling the National Prayer Service the "premier pro-life prayer event of the year."

He said people who cannot travel to Washington can still participate by using pro-life prayers posted online at the event's website.

During last year's March for Life, President Donald Trump delivered a prerecorded message, and Vice President J.D. Vance appeared in person.

Vance is also expected to speak at this year's march.

Pavone said prayer underpins the activism associated with the annual gathering, describing it as the "foundation of everything that all the activists and marchers are going to do."

