Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Religion | faith | christian | presbyterian | church

Trump Says He's No Longer Presbyterian

president donald trump pays a visit to a church hit by arsonists in washington, dee see
President Donald Trump (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 24 October 2020 10:10 AM

President Donald Trump, raised Presbyterian, now considers himself a "non-denominational Christian."

"Though I was confirmed at a Presbyterian church as a child, I now consider myself to be a non-denominational Christian," Trump told Religion News Service in a written interview.

Trump praised the power of faith and prayer in his recovery from COVID-19, crediting his parents who "taught me the importance of faith and prayer from a young age."

"Melania and I have gotten to visit some amazing churches and meet with great faith leaders from around the world," Trump added to RNS. "During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, I tuned into several virtual church services and know that millions of Americans did the same.

"I said, 'There were miracles coming down from heaven.' I meant it — Melania and I are very thankful to God for looking out for our family and returning us to good health."

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump, raised Presbyterian, now considers himself a "non-denominational Christian."
faith, christian, presbyterian, church, evangelicals
146
2020-10-24
Saturday, 24 October 2020 10:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved