Trump Says He's No Longer Presbyterian

President Donald Trump, raised Presbyterian, now considers himself a "non-denominational Christian."

"Though I was confirmed at a Presbyterian church as a child, I now consider myself to be a non-denominational Christian," Trump told Religion News Service in a written interview.

Trump praised the power of faith and prayer in his recovery from COVID-19, crediting his parents who "taught me the importance of faith and prayer from a young age."

"Melania and I have gotten to visit some amazing churches and meet with great faith leaders from around the world," Trump added to RNS. "During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, I tuned into several virtual church services and know that millions of Americans did the same.

"I said, 'There were miracles coming down from heaven.' I meant it — Melania and I are very thankful to God for looking out for our family and returning us to good health."