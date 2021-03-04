Some Texas Retailers, Employers Will Still Enforce Face Masks

Many major retailers and employers in Texas are sticking to their face mask policy despite Gov. Rick Abbott's decision to lift the state mask mandate, reports CBS News.

Target, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy, Ulta, Kohl's and Kroger's will continue to require face masks as other stores relax their policies.

Jason Brewer, a spokesman for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, slammed Abbott's announcement.

''Relaxing common-sense, non-intrusive safety protocols like wearing masks is a mistake,'' said Brewer. ''Requiring masks for a few more weeks is still the prudent course of action.''

Abbott, in announcing the decision, said the move needed to be done to help businesses in the state.

"We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent," Abbott said in a statement. "We are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

The retailers cited CDC guidelines in continuing to follow the face mask policy.

"There is no change at this time to the company mask mandate policy or any current safety protocols that are in place in our stores or any work locations to protect our customers and team members. We are following current CDC and OSHA guidelines regarding safety protocols," a spokesperson for Walgreens said in an email to CBS.